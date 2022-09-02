Jo Koy graces a media conference in the Philippines for his film 'Easter Sunday.' Handout

MANILA – It has to be in theaters. It should be a global release.

These were among the demands made by Fil-American comedian Jo Koy when he met renowned Hollywood director and producer Steven Spielberg for the film “Easter Sunday.”

Jo Koy made the revelation when he visited the Philippines on Tuesday for the Philippine premier of the first Filipino-centered Hollywood film.

“We pitched this movie and the first thing we thought was, not only it was gonna be a theatrical release but it was gonna be a global release. It’s gonna be in the Philippines, in the theaters. That was the deal in the room. I didn’t want it any other way,” the standup comedian said, recalling his visit to Amblin Entertainment, founded by Spielberg.

“I didn’t want it on-demand. I didn’t want it on Netflix. This movie is a DreamWorks movie. He only made two movies. He made 'Jurassic World' and 'Easter Sunday.' That’s pretty cool.”

Jo Koy said he is extremely grateful to Spielberg for taking his story

“He put me in there with everybody. He put me with Thor, Minions, Beast. That’s how much love he had for this project. I’m overwhelmed. I’m living the dream. This is what we dreamt of. This is just beautiful,” he continued.

Jo Koy also shared that Spielberg gave everything he wanted, even compromising some creative differences they had while making “Easter Sunday.”

“Everything I wanted, he gave me. There were times we were get into a creative differences and it will always revert back to him. And all of a sudden, miraculously, he would be like, it’s okay. He really had my back and my best interest,” he added.

The film, the comedian’s love letter to the Fil-Am community, follows Jo Koy’s character returning home for an Easter celebration with his riotous family that has Pinoy roots.

“Easter Sunday”, distributed by Universal Pictures, also features an all-star cast including Jimmy Yang, Tia Carrere, Eva Nobleazada, Lydia Gaston, Eugene Cordero, and Lou Diamond Phillips.

It is directed by Jay Chandrasekhar and written by Ken Cheng.

