Gold is in again: 'Wildflower' brings vengeance to Netflix

More Star Cinema films available on streaming service in Sept.

MANILA — “Wildflower,” the hit revenge drama starring Maja Salvador, will debut on Netflix this month, four years after it concluded its top-rating television run.

The ABS-CBN teleserye will be available on the streaming platform starting September 9, Netflix teased on Friday.

A TV sensation during its one-year broadcast, “Wildflower” followed the vengeful Lily Cruz (Salvador), who infiltrated the political clan responsible for her father’s death, as her alter ego Ivy Aguas.

The series, which produced Lily’s memorable line, “Black is out, gold is in,” among others, won Salvador a best actress trophy at the 2019 Asia Contents Awards.

Aside from “Wildflower,” three other Kapamilya titles are joining Netflix in September.

The romantic-comedy film “Love At First Stream” was released on September 1, while the Pia Wurtzbach and Gerald Anderson starrer “My Perfect You” will be available on September 9.

“Maybe This Time,” starring Coco Martin and Sarah Geronimo, will also join the streaming platform later this month.

