Photos from Fino Herrera and Sunshine Dizon's Instagram account

“Ang haba ng hair ko.”

This was the initial reaction of actress Sunshine Dizon when she opened up about being paired with veteran actor Joko Diaz and young actor Fino Herrera in the upcoming series "Marry Me, Marry You".

In a virtual press conference, Dizon answered questions in jest and did not spoil more information about her supposed May-December love affair with Herrera, 23.

“Hindi ako nakuntento kay Joko, humanap ako ng bagets, si Fino. So, iyon iyong twist ng story ni Paula. We will see kung talagang true love ba ito dahil nga parang May-December love affair,” she said.

Dizon is portraying the character of Paula, one of Camille’s (Janine Gutierrez) aunts in the series.

According to Dizon, the young actor was professional but admitted feeling nervous during their first scenes together.

“I’m very happy to be working with Fino, he’s very professional and maalaga din on set. So, tingnan natin, magjo-Joko ba tayo, magpi-Fino. Kanino ba tayo kikiligin?” Dizon said.

“Alam mo sa totoo lang, kabadong-kabado ako sa unang eksena namin ni Fino. Sobrang kinakabahan talaga ako kasi I'm used to working with an actor of an age or older than me,” she added.

Dizon has been paired with a younger actor before in the film “Rainbow Sunset” with Albie Casiño.

“Yung sa Rainbow Sunset kasi hindi ganoon ka-intimate yung relationship namin ni Albie. Dito kay Fino, may stage na nagkakitaan, unti unti mai-inlove sila, and then they get to know each other. May ganoong lalim yung relationship ng characters,” she explained.

So how did she shrug off the nervousness? Dizon had this answer that made other cast laughed: “Ako po yung kinabahan noong mga unang araw. Nairaos ko naman po. Dinaan ko na lang sa landi. Dinaan ko na lang po sa tingin, sa pangiti-ngiti at sa lahat na po.”

Meanwhile, Herrera admitted that he would not mind falling in love with someone older than him in real life.

“Bakit naman po hindi? Kasi wala naman sa edad yan. Age is just a number. Why not?” he said.

The new ABS-CBN romantic-comedy series “Marry Me, Marry You” starring Gutierrez and Paulo Avelino will become available starting September 13.

It will follow the airing of the inspirational series “Huwag Kang Mangamba” on the Kapamilya Channel.

Directed by Dwein Baltazar and Jojo Saguin, the series also stars Jake Ejercito, Cherry Pie Picache, Vina Morales, Edu Manzano, Teresa Loyzaga, Lito Pimentel, Jett Pangan, and others.