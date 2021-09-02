Sharon Cuneta shares birthday message for daughter Miel

MANILA -- Actress Sharon Cuneta took to social media on Thursday to share her birthday message for her youngest daughter Miel, who turned 17.

On Instagram, Cuneta shared throwback photos of Miel and their family.

"You have brought so much joy into our lives, our youngest baby girl. I am so very proud of you, and of having the privilege of being your Mommy. Thank you for being mine, Bunbun. I love you with all my heart, and am still as crazy about you as I was when you came out of my tummy! One more year and you turn into a legal adult?!!! I don’t understand how you’re 17 now - geez time flew!!!," Cuneta wrote.

Cuneta vowed to always be there to guide and support her daughter.

Remember that no matter what -- even if the whole world turns its back on you (not likely to happen though!), I NEVER will! WE will always have your back and love you! Whatever choices you make in life, we will always support. My 'dikit-to-Mama' baby has grown up and I couldn’t be prouder or happier about the way you have," she added.

Miel is one of Cuneta's three children with Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan. Cuneta also has an older daughter, KC Concepcion, from her previous marriage to Gabby Concepcion.

