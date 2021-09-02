MANILA – Celebrity couple Sam Pinto and Anthony Semerad have welcomed their first child together.

Semerad shared the wonderful news on his Instagram page on Wednesday night. They named their daughter Mia Aya.

“I’m officially a dad! So proud of you baby @sampinto_ you were amazing! Hello Mia Aya Semerad,” he captioned his post only showing his daughter’s hand gripping his finger.

Pinto and Semerad announced through a vlog that they are having a baby girl in May.

Talking about how she felt upon finding out about the pregnancy, Pinto said: “Ako, super mixed emotions kasi after the wedding, we were planning to have a baby maybe two years later pa because we want to enjoy. Happy and scared at the same time.”



After nearly three years of being in a relationship, Pinto and Semerad got engaged in November 2019, and got married last March.