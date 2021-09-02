'RuPaul's Drag Race' US crowns first trans woman queen

Photo from RuPaul's Drag Race Twitter account.

"This article contains spoilers of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6.”

Kylie Sonique Love was hailed the winner of the sixth season of the hit reality show “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” this Thursday.

She is the first transgender woman drag queen in the US franchise to bag the crown -- and second overall after Angele Anang from "Drag Race Thailand" Season 2.

Kylie was one of the early favorites to win the competition, having won one challenge and delivered good performances every step of the way.

“Everything I had in life, I have to work for, sometimes extra hard. Sometimes I work for things and never got it but I kept going and I’m very proud of everything I have shown you guys,” Kylie said in her final speech.

“And I think being crowned tonight will prepare me for the next chapter of my life. I wanna share who I am to the world and I wanna inspire people to live in your truth and don’t play down to anyone because we only go round this world one time so make it count.”

She bested 12 returning contestants, including Filipina drag queen Jiggly Caliente who placed 12th overall.

Caliente recently denied that she is part of the debut season of “Drag Race Philippines” after the casting call was announced.

The Emmy Award-winning show has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens like Ongina (Season 1 and All Stars 5), Manila Luzon (Season 3 and All Stars 1 and 4), Phi Phi O’Hara (Season 4 and All Stars 2), Vivienne Pinay (Season 5), and Rock M. Sakura (Season 12) in the US franchise.

Other franchises have also featured Filipino drag queens like Jaja and Mocha Diva for seasons 1 and 2, respectively of "Drag Race Thailand," and Kyne for Canada’s "Drag Race" season 1.

