Five members of the 7-piece K-pop group Enhypen have tested positive for COVID-19. Twitter/@ENHYPEN

Nearly all of the members of rising K-pop boy group Enhypen have tested positive for COVID-19, reports said Thursday.

Management BELIFT LAB announced that 5 of the 7 members of Enhypen — namely, Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake and Sunghoon — contracted the respiratory illness and are undergoing self-quarantine, Korean entertainment news website Soompi reported.

The Enhypen members started their self-quarantine last Aug. 26 after coming in contact with an infected staff while at work, according to BELIFT LAB's statement that was translated and published in full by Soompi.

During quarantine, Jake "began exhibiting symptoms including coughing and a fever," leading to him getting tested and being found positive for COVID-19.

Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay and Sunghoon later showed similar symptoms and also tested positive for the disease.

"The necessary measures are being carried out, including assignment and relocation to treatment facilities. The members are currently showing light symptoms," said BELIFT LAB, a joint venture between Korean entertainment giants HYBE and CJ E&M.

Enhypen's management said after the infected staff was found positive for COVID-19, "all who were present including the artists underwent PCR testing [and] were confirmed as negative."

BELIFT LAB apologized to fans and assured that it would provide "full support for the rapid recovery of the members, placing the health and safety of our artists as our highest priority."

Enhypen, which also includes Sunoo and Niki as its members, was formed in mid-2020 through the reality show "I-Land." The group debuted in November of the same year with the single "Given-Taken."

They are the latest K-pop artists to get infected with COVID-19. Idols such as Ateez's San, Treasure's Doyoung and Junghwan, BTOB's Minhyuk, and Kim Chungha, among others, have also tested positive for the disease.

RELATED VIDEO