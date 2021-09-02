Photo from Janine Gutierrez's Instagram account

MANILA -- Award-winning actress Janine Gutierrez was supposed to transfer to ABS-CBN much earlier, actor Paulo Avelino revealed in a virtual press conference on Thursday.

Recalling how excited he was to finally welcome Gutierrez as a Kapamilya last January, Avelino said he learned about his leading lady's initial attempt to transfer to ABS-CBN because they share the same management.

“Quick trivia: Janine was supposed to be here maybe a few years back. Nagkaproblema lang with something. We have the same management, I got stories first hand,” he said.

The actor then shared that Gutierrez cried when the move did not push through on the first try.

“My manager called me, iyak daw nang iyak si Janine kasi 'di makakalipat. So parang matagal nang ginusto ni Janine maging Kapamilya,” the actor continued.

Avelino said he has been supportive of the actress’ career. “She has more to offer and she has been winning awards here and there. When it comes to Janine, I feel like a manager,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gutierrez said she owed to the “universe” her first teleserye with Avelino, adding that she has long been wanting to land a project with the actor on television.

Gutierrez and Avelino are starring in the upcoming Kapamilya series, “Marry Me, Marry You”, which is set to air starting September 13.

The two stars have worked together in the film “Ngayon Kaya” where she also heard about Avelino’s upcoming series.

“Nung nagshu-shooting pa kami with our film nung ‘Ngayon Kaya,’ nagkukwento siya na may gagawin siyang serye. Ako parang, o baka pwede ako na lang. Pero at that time, joke pa lang. Medyo half joke. I was really hoping to work with Pau sa TV,” she admitted.

“Alam mo 'pag naniniwala ka talaga at sinasabi mo sa universe, nagkakatotoo. I’m happy na nagkatotoo lahat ng biro namin noon.”

The new ABS-CBN romantic-comedy will follow the airing of the inspirational series “Huwag Kang Mangamba” on the Kapamilya Channel.

Directed by Dwein Baltazar and Jojo Saguin, the series also stars Jake Ejercito, Cherry Pie Picache, Vina Morales, Sunshine Dizon, Edu Manzano, Teresa Loyzaga, Lito Pimentel, Joko Diaz, Jett Pangan and many more.

