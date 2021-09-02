Young Filipino singer Peter Rosalita has ended his journey on “America’s Got Talent” after he got eliminated during the live shows on Wednesday night (Thursday morning in Manila).

The five acts advancing to the finale are Gina Brillon, Aidan Bryant, Dustin Tavella, Jimmie Herrod and World Taekwondo.

Prior to the live show, Rosalita took to Twitter to thank everyone who voted for him.

Thankful + grateful to all you guys who voted for me. See you tonight at @AGT stage for the result 8PM EST on @NBC #AGT pic.twitter.com/FHlvZKao5h — Peter Rosalita (@Peter_Rosalita) September 1, 2021

Rosalita’s last performance on the show was a powerful cover of Mariah Carey’s “Without You.”

Aside from his stunning vocals, the judges also loved how Rosalita dealt with a little hiccup at the beginning of his performance that required him to start over.

“Your voice is as powerful as you are adorable. That little hiccup in the very beginning, you’re so young, I probably would have run off the stage but you held it together. You started again. You sounded amazing. Well done,” said Heidi Klum.

“What happened at the beginning was amazing because to me, it showed me the command that you have on the stage. You didn’t miss a beat. You knew what you needed to do, and here you are,” added Sofia Vergara before calling Rosalita “a little boy with this diva voice.”

Simon Cowell agreed with his fellow judges and said he also “absolutely loved” what Rosalita did.

“The fact that you knew that you missed the intro, you took control. We are a live show but, ‘You know what, let’s start again.’ I’m thinking, good for you! And then you delivered that amazing vocal,” he said.

Howie Mandel, for his part, called Rosalita a “true professional” in the game.

In the previous rounds, the 10-year-old boy also constantly impressed the judges by the wide range of his voice considering his age.

Rosalita, a Filipino citizen, was born and currently resides in the United Arab Emirates with his aunt and guardian, Mary Jane Villegas, and his parents, Ruel, a chef, and his mother, Vilma, a cashier.

Rosalita’s family had sent his audition tape to “America’s Got Talent,” when they saw him obsessively watching videos from the program on YouTube.