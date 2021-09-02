Amid TV comeback, Julia Montes still makes Dean's List

MANILA - Now seen daily in the teleserye "FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano," where she plays the new leading lady of Coco Martin’s Cardo, Julia Montes may appear to devote much of her time to her acting career, especially since this is her TV comeback.

But going by her latest social media update, Montes apparently still has time for her academics.

On Instagram on Wednesday, Montes shared a photo of her academic recognition which reveals that she qualified to be part of the Dean’s List for the second semester of Academic Year 2020-2021.

“Gusto ko lang po magpasalamat kay GOD sa lahat ng blessing na binibigay Niya sa 'kin na nakakapag-aral po ko habang nagtratrabaho,” she wrote in the caption.

“Thank you sa family ko, sa mga professor ko at sa lahat ng mga taong nagmamahal sa 'kin dahil kayo po ang inspiration ko para matupad lahat ng dreams ko. Thank you God,” she added.

Following her post, several celebrities quickly congratulated Montes for this wonderful achievement away from the limelight.

Among those who sent her a message include John Prats, Jodi Sta. Maria, Angel Locsin, Melissa Ricks, Maxene Magalona, Teresa Loyzaga and others.

Montes is currently taking up Bachelor of Science in Business Administration major in Marketing Management at the Southville International School and Colleges.