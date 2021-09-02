ABS-CBN to announce 'Bida Star's Boy Next Door' winner on Sept. 8

MANILA -- ABS-CBN's Star Hunt is set to name the winner of "Bida Star: Boy Next Door," the virtual talent competition for the next digital heartthrob, next week.

The grand winner of the first “Ultimate Bida Star: Boy Next Door” will be known on September 8, at 6 p.m. on Star Hunt’s Facebook page and Kumu channel.

The top 4 contestants -- Cyrill Tumamak of Paranaque, Dustine Mayores of Manila, Red Mendoza of Las Piñas, and Lee Feng Nuñez of Occidental Mindoro -- are set to face their last and most important acting challenge.



Their final scores will be based on KTX votes, Kumu diamonds, and judges scores. The judges for this final challenge are TV Production Digital Group head Alex Asuncion, Star Hunt management head Raymund Dizon, and director Rahyan Carlos.

The “Ultimate Bida Star: Boy Next Door” winner will receive P50,000, a digital film with Kapamilya actors, ABS-CBN management contract, Star Magic workshop scholarship, a chance to be shortlisted for interview in "Pinoy Big Brother Kumunity" Season 10, and to star in a digital show. Those who want to support their idol can still vote until September 6 at 11:59 a.m.

In a digital conference on Wednesday, the show's hosts Karina Bautista, Aljon Mendoza and Kaori Oinuma shared their excitement over the upcoming finale of the show's third season.

"Napaka-thankful namin na parang nakitaan kami ng ability to host ng ganitong kalaking talent search. Very happy lang, nakaka-overwhelm, nakakataba ng puso. Every season ay nakikita namin ang improvements namin sa pagiging host at fluency namin sa pag-deliver. So 'yung experience ay iba talaga," Bautista said.

For hist part, Mendoza admitted that he never thought that he would become a host.

"Hindi ko aakalain na mag-ho-host ako. Kasi ang alam ko gusto ko mag-acting pero after ng 'PBB' pina-try nila ako mag-host. Dito sa Bida Star, nakatatlong season na, lagi akong nare-remind na gusto ko rin pala mag-host at saka may talent ako na hindi ko inaakala na kaya ko pa lang gawin," Mendoza said.

Oinuma said she really enjoyed hosting "Bida Star," which is actually her first hosting stint.

"To be honest noong unang sinabi sa akin, nagda-doubt ako. Parang 'sigurado kayo, ako kukunin niyong host?' Pero habang tumatagal noong inumpisahan ko na ay parang doon ko siya nagustuhan," said Oinuma, who thanked Bautista and Mendoza for helping her.

Their fellow former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Rhys Miguel also co-hosts "Bida Star."