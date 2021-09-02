5 things to look forward to in new ‘Space Jam’ movie

Filipino audiences can finally watch "Space Jam: A New Legacy" at the comfort of their own homes as Sky brings the beloved animated hoops classic to the Philippines via HBO Go.

Before it begins streaming on Friday, September 3, here are here are five reasons to get pumped ahead of its Philippine premiere:



Starting at forward, LeBron James!



Multi-awarded NBA player LeBron James is expected to show viewers his guile, leadership, and highlight reel-worthy plays. He is out to make audiences laugh with his antics alongside the Looney Tunes squad and show his loving side as a father, trying to save his son Dom (Cedric Joe) from the hands of their AI adversary Al-G Rhythm (Don Cheadle).





Meet the all-star lineup of the Goon Squad



Al-G came prepared by also assembling a team of all-star players ready to dethrone King James and thrash the Looney Tunes out of the Warner Bros. Serververse with the stacked Goon Squad.



With basketball stars Damian Lillard, Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike, Klay Thompson, and Anthony Davis in their supernatural forms based on their on-court abilities, the Goon Squad is ready to push LeBron and the rest of the Tune Squad to their limits.



Go out of bounds of the Warner Bros. Serververse



Aside from all the basketball action between the Tune Squad and the Goon Squad, James will explore the vast wonders of the Warner Bros. Serververse or the shared digital universe of the mega-studio’s digital server.





Highlight reel of jaw-dropping visuals, soundtrack, and a lot of must-see celebrity cameos



Making "Space Jam: A New Legacy" a cut above the rest is its stunning visual animations that give life and fun to favorite Looney Tunes antics. Furthermore, its modern soundtrack will pump up the emotion in every scene. There will also be several celebrity cameos along the way.



Beloved Looney Tunes characters are back on the Tune Squad



Of course, it won't be a "Space Jam" movie without the favorite Looney Tunes gang. They are heading back to court to play the game almost every Filipinos love, in a very Looney way.