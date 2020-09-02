Ronnie Liang releases song dedicated to fallen soldiers in Sulu

MANILA -- Singer Ronnie Liang has recorded his version of the '80s song "Awit Kawal" to honor the fallen soldiers in Sulu.

Aside from the four Philippine Army fighters who were killed in Jolo, Sulu last June 29, seven soldiers also died in bomb attacks last month.

“I salute all uniformed men and women who continue to serve our country, who risk their lives in the name of peace and liberty. Originally my idea talaga, this song ay para sa intel soldiers killed by Sulu cops. I even visited their wake. Tapos nitong Monday, bomb attacks happened," Liang said in a statement.

“Another heartbreaking story dahil maraming buhay ang nawala. Seven soldiers, one police officer and six civilians were killed in the blasts. At least 21 soldiers, six officers and 48 civilians were also injured," he added.

The singer and Army reservist said that aside from the song, he also prays for the soul of the fallen soldiers.

“We will not forget them. Malaki talaga ang respeto ko sa mga sundalo at sa lahat na nagbubuwis ng kanilang buhay para sa bayan. I pray for their souls. I pray for their families,” he said.

“’Awit Kawal’ is so touching. Kung sakaling nakakalimutan na ng mundo ang mga mabubuting nagagawa ng army, this song will remind us all na Philippine Army is doing great job. Handang lumaban sa kahit anong laban,” Liang added.

“Awit Kawal,” composed by award-winning George Canseco and written by Lieutenant General Edilbero Adan, is available in all digital music platforms.