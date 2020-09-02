Jennylyn Mercado has this to say to those who look down on single moms

MANILA – Jennylyn Mercado turned to social media to speak in behalf of her fellow single mothers who have to raise their kids on their own.

This was in response to a post from a netizen which says: “Respeto naman sa mga babaeng inanakan lang!”

Addressing other single mothers, Mercado said they should never let comments like that get to them.

“Having a kid early doesn’t make you less of a woman. In fact it’s the opposite,” she wrote.

“Being a single parent made us stronger than ever. Mahirap maging nanay at tatay ng ating (mga) anak pero kinakaya natin,” she added.

To all the single moms out there, Never let comments like this get to you.

Having a kid early doesn’t make you less of a woman. In fact it’s the opposite. Being a single parent made us stronger than ever.

Mahirap maging nanay at tatay ng ating (mga) anak pero kinakaya natin. pic.twitter.com/9vXqMWxkB9 — jennylyn mercado (@MercadoJen) August 31, 2020

Mercado also had a message to those who are still looking down on them.

“I feel so sorry for you. Lahat ng mga kritisismo sa pagkatao namin nasabi na sa 'min, and yet here we are. Raising our kid(s) the best we can. Whatever you say, you can and will never bring a strong woman down,” she said.

Mercado has a son with her former boyfriend Patrick Garcia. She is now in a relationship with Dennis Trillo.