Ed Sheeran, wife welcome baby girl

British singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran is now a father.

After months of taking a break from social media, Sheeran took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the arrival of his first child with wife Cherry Seaborn.

In his post, Sheeran also revealed the name of their baby girl.

"A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter -- Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran," the hitmaker wrote in the caption.

"We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back," Sheeran added.