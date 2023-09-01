P-pop groups PLUUS, Calista perform on 'Showtime'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- P-pop groups PLUUS and Calista opened ABS-CBN noontime program "It's Showtime" on Friday.

PLUUS, the new boy group of SBTown, performed its latest single "Missing You," while Calista sang its debut single "Race Car."

Together, the two P-pop acts also danced to South Korean group MONSTA X's "Love Killa."

After their performance, the acts were welcomed by "Showtime" hosts led by Vice Ganda.

PLUUS is promoting its debut album which consists of three tracks, while Calista announced the release of its latest single "Ugnayan."

