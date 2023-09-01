Marjorie Barretto hospitalized, reminds moms to stay healthy

Screengrab from Marjorie Barretto's Instagram account

MANILA – Marjorie Barretto spent the last week of August at a hospital, hinting at unhealthy lifestyle and too much stress.

Barretto took to Instagram to share her recent health scare, which made her realize that health is indeed a wealth.

“Just as I thought August was about to end quietly, I had to spend the last week of the month in fear and found myself asking myself so many why’s… Health is truly wealth. Nothing else matters more than that,” she wrote in the caption.

“Feeling bad I terrified my kids for a while. Mom’s really don’t have the right to get sick. Single moms have to stay in their best form ALWAYS,” she stressed.

So far, Barretto is feeling a lot better but she was also advised to “dump” a lot of stress and live a healthier lifestyle.

“I need to surrender to God’s will and lots of prayers that this doesn’t happen to me again. Just thought of sharing coz you know how there are so many parts of our lives we don’t get to share on Instagram. It's not fun all the time, we have our bad days,” she said.

Barretto took comfort from her children and her daughters’ partners Xavi Panlilio and Gerald Anderson. She revealed that the Kapamilya actor rushed to the hospital as her daughter Julia Barretto could not be present.

“I am reminded that I am blessed to have 5 strong and wonderful children and a great son in law Xavi and even Gerald who all rushed to hospital late at night coz Julia was so far away and she needed to be assured I was okay till she got back. Praying for a better September,” Barretto added.

Barretto has five children: Dani, Julia, Claudia, Leon, and Erich.

