MANILA -- Actor-host and first-time father Luis Manzano is already planning to have another baby with wife Jessy Mendiola.

"Pahinga muna si Jessy, pero pinag-uusapan na namin. Kumbaga may konting time table naman kaming naka-ready kapag dumating na. We want to enjoy Peanut din naman. I mean for some families ang gusto nila ay tuloy-tuloy na, isang bagsakan then rest. 'Yung iba they prepare having intervals, in between," Manzano told reporters on Wednesday after the media conference of PIE Channel in Quezon City.

"Pero 'yung para sa akin, whenever Jessy is ready. Hindi naman kasi ako 'yung magdadala ng nine months eh. Kumbaga siya talaga ang magdaala, so whenever she's ready then mas mage-effort kami," he added.

Asked of the ideal numbers of children they want to have, Manzano said: "Ang wish namin ay three pero siguro kasi we have 12-year age difference, 42 ako, si Jessy ay 30. So mas may konting leeway siya dahil bagets pa. Pero siguro two is okey. Pero if it's God's plan na si Peanut lang ang ibigay sa amin, we are more than happy."

Manzano and Mendiola got married in February 2021 in a garden ceremony, which they announced two months later.

They welcomed their baby girl Isabella Rose, nicknamed Peanut, in December 2022.