Jason Abalos, Vickie Rushton welcome first child

MANILA -- (UPDATED) Actor-politician Jason Abalos and his wife Vickie Rushton welcomed their first child together.

Abalos shared the good news on Friday via a poem he wrote for his wife to mark their first wedding anniversary.

In the poem, Abalos also revealed that their baby is named Knoa.

Below is the actor's poem for his wife:

Isang taon na tayong mag asawa.

Isang taon hindi lang tayo dalawa.

Biniyayaan, tayo ay ganap ng pamilya.

Ating nasilayan, at siya ay tinawag mong Knoa.

Nasasaksihan ang iyong pagiging Ina,

Alam kong hirap ka pero kinakaya.

Maibigay mo lang ang gatas para sa labi niya.

Pagmamahal mo sa kanya wala ng papantay pa.

Lahat gagawin upang makatugon

Para sa akin ikaw ay inspirasyon.

Atensyon ko sa iyo nakatuon

Aalalayan ka sa oras oras na pagbangon

After her husband's post, Rushton also turned to Instagram to share the arrival of their little one as she uploaded a snap showing the hand of their baby.

"Our greatest blessing. Our little love. We still can’t believe he’s finally here in our arms. We love you more than you’ll ever know, Knoa," Rushton captioned her post.

Last year, after 10 years of being in a relationship, Abalos and Rushton exchanged wedding vows at San Antonio de Padua Parish in Silang, Cavite.

The former Kapamilya leading man and the pageant titlist have been together for 11 years. They first went public with their relationship in 2011, but had been dating as early as 2010.

Abalos rose to fame in 2004 as a finalist of “Star Circle Quest,” while Rushton crossed over to showbiz from pageantry via the 2014 edition of “Pinoy Big Brother.”