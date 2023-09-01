MANILA – Since the launch of his talent management company Careless, all eyes have always been on actor-singer turned businessman James Reid as he navigated through the process of running a talent company in an ocean full of production companies, media networks and the like.

In an exclusive interview with ABS-CBN News, Reid admitted that the journey so far hasn’t been smooth. In fact, there were rough challenges that they went through, including one involving his Korean-American business partner and Careless CEO Jeffrey Oh’s work permit in the Philippines

“It has been rough. This year has been one of the biggest challenges so far but we are learning a lot but honestly we’re just keep getting stronger,” Reid said.

The actor admitted it caught him and his family by surprise after allegations swirled around that his father Malcolm had a hand in the issue of Oh with the Bureau of Immigration.

The elder Reid was rumored to be responsible for alerting immigration officials that Oh had no valid work permit here in the country.

“I was shocked. Me, my family, especially my dad. We were shocked with a lot of the rumors that were coming out,” Reid said.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

“When it came out, he said, ‘James, what did I do?’ So yeah, he was shocked. Simplest way to say it is, he had nothing to do with it. It’s surprising and we can joke about it but he was upset with everything that has been happening, the misunderstandings. He was upset on my behalf.”

Fans got worried that this setback might affect Reid's career plans, as well as Liza Soberano’s future projects.

“When it comes to Liza, I would say she has one of the most amazing projects coming up. Stuff that no one has seen before. And I just want to let the fans know not to worry, there’s nothing to worry about. She is preparing something special for them. That’s something to look forward to,” Reid assured.

Soberano just recently revealed to ABS-CBN News that she is going to film school and in fact, already attended a film class of the TV and movie director Dan Villegas in Ateneo de Manila University.

As for Reid, his newest single "Jacuzzi" will be released at the end of October and will feature a global Korean artist.

“We are a very small company, but we are very hardworking so it takes us time, so please be patient with us,” he added.

RELATED VIDEO