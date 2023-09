MANILA -- Actress Elisse Joson treated her followers with a cute video of Felize, her two-year-old daughter with actor McCoy de Leon.

On Tuesday, Joson uploaded a reel on Instagram showing Felize singing the viral "Mini Ms. U" theme song.

The reel, which earned warm reactions from netizens including celebrities, has now been viewed for over 1.9 million times.



Last February, De Leon said he and Joson are on good terms anew, weeks after their separation went public.

