What Nicki Minaj commented on Joshua Garcia's TikTok entry

Joshua Garcia dances along to Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl’ in a TikTok video. Screenshot / Instagram: @nickiminaj

Viral anew with his TikTok entry dancing along to Nicki Minaj’s latest hit, heartthrob actor Joshua Garcia got the approval of “Super Freaky Girl” herself, who left a comment on his video.

In just one day, Garcia’s video dancing to “Super Freaky Girl” has amassed over 20 million views and nearly 4 million likes, making it one of the top entries on TikTok using the audio, alongside the likes of US singer Madison Beer.

Minaj, who is also active on the platform, noticed Garcia’s video within hours after it was uploaded. The superstar rapper even commented, leaving a heart eyes emoji on the TikTok post.

As of writing, Garcia has yet to reply to the “Super Bass” hitmaker’s comment.

Garcia, 24, has time and again gone viral on TikTok for his dance covers. Notably, his first-ever entry in December 2021 has registered over 138 million views.

In August 2022, Garcia was hailed by TikTok Philippines as Celebrity of the Year — the top prize of the annual awarding ceremony, which he shared with comedy superstar Vice Ganda.

