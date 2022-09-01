Photos from Ellen Adarna's Instagram account

For the first time, the son of Ellen Adarna and John Lloyd Cruz, Elias, had his hair cut.

Elias is now sporting a shorter hair as his mother, Adarna, cut a portion of it, as the actress showed on her Instagram page.

“His first hair cut ever. Don’t worry pro is coming to fix it tomorrow,” she said in the short clip.

The young boy flaunted his new look after a barber visited their home for a proper haircut.

Last August, Adarna revealed that she has no plans to go back to acting as she enjoys her time being a mom to her 4-year-old son.

"My son is my priority," said Adarna, who shares a co-parenting relationship with Cruz. The actress is now married to actor Derek Ramsay.

"We co-parent. Not naman half of the time, because of course most of the time he’s with me. But in a month, he has 13 days with him. He should have good relationship with him," she said.

She added that motherhood is a tiring job but the happiness every time she nurtures and takes care of Elias is priceless. She also admits there are good and bad days, but she knows she has a responsibility to do.

