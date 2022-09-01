Ransom Collective's Lili marks album's anniversary with concert

Handout photo.

MANILA — Singer-songwriter Lili, known to most as keyboardist Lily Gonzales of the indie-folk band The Ransom Collective, will be celebrating the anniversary of her album with a concert.

In a statement, Lili announced that her concert "Sunchild" is happening on Saturday, September 3, at 123 Block.

“Sunchild the Album Concert will be the live performance of my entire album,” Lili said. “This event celebrates one year since I started making music as Lili. I wanted a chance to honor this milestone by playing my songs with a full band for fans, friends, and family.”

Also performing that night are singer-songwriter Amadeo and indie rock bands Oh, Flamingo! and Rusty Machines.

“My lineup consists of bands that are good friends of mine from the music scene, and they are keen to support my music,” said Lili.

Joining the singer-songwriter onstage are her bandmates Pat Sarabia (Oh Flamingo!, Apartel) on the drums, Enzo Zulueta (The One Pesos, Beast Jesus) on the electric guitar, and Yuna Reguerra (Bullet Dumas, Conscious & The Goodness) on bass. Mikey Amistoso (Ciudad, Hannah + Gabi), who also produced the album, will be performing as a keyboardist to capture the full album sound.

The concert will also feature guest musicians Howard Luistro (Oh, Flamingo, Bird Dens) for the duet “You Took My Heart,” and trumpet and trombone players Isla Antinero (Skarlet Swing Machine, Brass Pas Pas Pas Pas, Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra,) and EJ Celestial (Brass Pas Pas Pas Pas, AMP Big Band, Richard Poon) to play horns for “Sail Away” and “Till Then.”

As a special concert feature, attendees can expect art on set inspired by two tracks from the album —“By The Sea” and “Sail Away.”

“I hope this helps listeners imagine sunny skies, white sand beaches, and perfect waves – the description of the island that inspired me to write my album,” said Lili.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: