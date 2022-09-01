'Ok boss': Jake Ejercito couldn't resist daughter Ellie's request

MANILA – It seems like it’s hard for Jake Ejercito to resist a request from his own daughter Ellie.

Based on his Twitter update on Wednesday, it looks like Ellie asked him to buy her candies but he initially refused. The next photo, however, shows him finally giving in to what his daughter wanted.

“’No’ to ‘Ok boss’ real quick #underdesaya,” he captioned the two pictures.

The two are currently enjoying some quality time together in Europe.

Ellie is Ejercito’s daughter with his former girlfriend Andi Eigenmann.

According to Eigenmann’s post last week, she personally dropped off Eliie at San Sebastian in Spain so the latter could continue her European vacation with Ejercito and the rest of his family.

Meanwhile, in another post, Ejercito and Ellie adorably recreated their photo from seven years ago, albeit taken in different locations.

The old and new photos show the two of them sitting by a bench park – with the former taken at the Araneta Center in Quezon City in 2015 and the new photo taken in Barcelona.

Araneta 2015 Barcelona 2022 pic.twitter.com/sh9WHm4GCw — Jake Ejercito (@unoemilio) August 31, 2022

In a past interview with Cinema News, Ejercito said he and Eigenmann worked so hard together to reach the point where they are today.

“I don’t really ask Ellie about it [how she feels about the setup]. Parang na o-observe ko lang sa kanya. Kasi siyempre Andi and I, 'yung relationship naman namin when it comes to co-parenting, hindi naman naging smooth lagi and hindi naman siya smooth ever since,” he said.

“Marami kaming pinagdaanan na phases. Siyempre before, immature pa kami and everything. So medyo malayo din 'yung nilakbay bago naging ganito ka-settled and smooth.”

What’s good about their situation now, Ejercito said, is it benefits Ellie and that has always been their goal.

