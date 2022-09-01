Jeremy G, Angela Ken release 'Sabay Natin' duet

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Jeremy G and Angela Ken have released a duet version of "Sabay Natin" for the official soundtrack of the ABS-CBN series "Love in 40 Days."

"Sabay Natin" was originally recorded by Daniel Padilla, and re-recorded by Jeremy G last June.

The duet's almost four-minute music video, which was uploaded on the official YouTube channel of ABS-CBN Star Music, featured scenes from the series which stars Kapamilya love team Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio or LoiNie.

Composed by Jonathan Manalo and Rox Santos and arranged by Paulo Zarate, the song, which is now available on various music streaming platforms, is also produced by Manalo.

Jeremy G and Angela Ken can also be seen in the iWantTFC series "Lyric and Beat."



Meanwhile, the series "Love in 40 Days" is directed by Manny Palo and Jojo Saguin. It stars Leo Martinez, Lotlot de Leon, Andi Abaya, Kobie Brown, William Lorenzo, Maria Isabel Lopez, Ana Abad Santos, Janice de Belen, and Mylene Dizon.



"Love in 40 Days" is available weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

RELATED VIDEO: