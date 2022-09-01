MANILA – Gabbi Garcia took to social media to let her followers know how grateful she is of her parents for trusting her.

On Wednesday, Garcia shared a series of photos on Instagram taken during her flight from Manila to Los Angeles.

The actress, who was with her boyfriend Khalil Ramos, said the trip is the beginning of her first long vacation without her parents.

“Appreciation post for my Mom & Dad. It’ll be my first long vacation without them. Thank you for allowing me to do this. I really really appreciate it,” she said.

Garcia added she is blessed to have parents who are allowing her to grow on her own.

“Thank you for trusting me,” she said.

Garcia also shared how elated she is that her mom, who is a flight attendant, made arrangements to be part of the crew of her flight so she could personally assist her and Ramos.

Garcia and Ramos started dating in 2017. They have now been together for five years.

In a joint vlog in September 2020, the two revealed they have Kathryn Bernardo to thank for their relationship.

The young couple shared it was Bernardo who played cupid for them back in 2015 during the debut of Julia Barretto.

