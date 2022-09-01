MANILA -- Singer Darren Espanto expressed his appreciation for the trust given to him by celebrity couple Zoren Legaspi and Carmina Villarroel, the parents of Cassy Legaspi, who is romantically being linked to him.



In an interview with CinemaNews, Espanto also opened up about the hospitality of the Legaspi family every time he visits Cassy.

"I always feel very shy every time I go to their house and they are very welcoming. Grabe 'yung hospitality po ng mga Legaspi talaga. Wvery time I am there, Tita Mina is always asking kasi 'pinakain mo na ba si Darren?' And even Tito Zoren is like 'oh that's your guest take care of him,' mga ganoon. So it's very funny," Espanto said.

"And I am always very grateful po kasi they trust me enough, allow me to go there kahit minsan sobrang last minute, walang paalam po sa kanila. You know just being able to hang out with Cassy outside of their house, stuff like that. Siyempre iba po kapag may daughter ka, the tendency is to kind of 'guard' her more or have more restrictions. Pero I am glad that Tita Mina and Tito Zoren trust me naman po," Espanto added.

Asked if he is now open to a relationship, Espanto said: "Nasabi ko na rin before na I am not really in the stage in my life where I want to be in a relationship talaga. Kasi ako kapag pumasok sa isang relationship gusto ko po ay fully present ako roon for my partner. Kasi it would be so unfair if it's just half of me that's there and then mentally and emotionally half of me is somewhere else."

"Kasi mas focus po talaga ako ngayon sa work sa career ko. And you know whatever comes, comes. You'll never know when that will happen po talaga. But yeah, I just want to be fully present for my partner and I just want to give that person my all kapag dumating na," he added.

Currently, Espanto is part of iWantTFC's first original musical series "Lyric and Beat."

