Rachelle Ann Go celebrates first birthday as a mother

Theater actress Rachelle Ann Go marked her 35th birthday as a first-time mother, sharing snaps with her baby and husband Martin Spies.

“35. My family is the best gift. God is so so so good. Thank you everyone for all the greetings,” the singer said on Instagram.

Last month, it was announced that Go was returning as Fantine in the ongoing “Les Miserables” show in London’s West End.

On its social media pages, “Les Miserables” said Go “will once again dream the dream as Fantine” for six shows of The Staged Concert, starting August 31. That date happened to be Go’s birthday.

Go started playing the role of Fantine in West End in 2015. She was part of the last production of “Les Miserables” before the coronavirus pandemic shuttered theaters in 2020.

She revealed being pregnant with her first child with Spies in November 2020. She gave birth in March.

Go, who is based in the UK, also played Fantine in the Manila production of “Les Miserables” in 2016. She has also portrayed Gigi Van Tranh in “Miss Saigon” and Elizabeth in “Hamilton,” both in the West End.

