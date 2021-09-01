Pinoy BL series ’Gameboys’ returns for second season

Screenshot from IdeaFirst Company’s YouTube channel.

MANILA — The hit Pinoy boys' love (BL) series “Gameboys” will be returning for a second season, The IdeaFirst Company announced Wednesday.

In the trailer released on YouTube, actors Elijah Canlas and Kokoy de Santos will be back for their roles as Gavreel and Cairo.



Adrianna So, Kyle Velino, and Miggy Jimenez will also reprise their roles with the addition of Kych Minemoto as Achilles de Dios from the special episode “Alt Gameboys.”

Watch more on iWantTFC

The sequel’s premiere date has yet to be announced.

“After the phenomenal GAMEBOYS S1 and the certified blockbuster that is GAMEBOYS THE MOVIE, now comes the much awaited GAMEBOYS S2!” it said.

“Unlock new stories and discover new scenes as the game of love continues ... Soon!”

The follow-up film of the series is available via the ABS-CBN digital venue KTX.ph.

RELATED VIDEO: