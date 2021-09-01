Peter Rosalita kicked off the semifinal round of “America’s Got Talent” on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning in Manila) by taking the stage first of all the acts during the live show.

All set on stage with an arena filled with screaming audiences, Rosalita unfortunately missed the first notes of Mariah Carey’s “Without You.”

However, he did not appear startled by what happened. Instead, Rosalita asked the band to start over.

Turning around the whole situation, Rosalita belted out and hit all the high notes of the song leaving the audiences and the judges cheering for him.

Aside from his powerful vocals, the judges apparently also loved how Rosalita dealt with the situation at the beginning of his performance.

“Your voice is as powerful as you are adorable. That little hiccup in the very beginning, you’re so young, I probably would have run off the stage but you held it together. You started again. You sounded amazing. Well done,” said Heidi Klum.

“What happened at the beginning was amazing because to me, it showed me the command that you have on the stage. You didn’t miss a beat. You knew what you needed to do, and here you are,” added Sofia Vergara before calling Rosalita “a little boy with this diva voice.”

Simon Cowell agreed with his fellow judges and said he also “absolutely loved” what Rosalita did.

“The fact that you knew that you missed the intro, you took control. We are a live show but, ‘You know what, let’s start again.’ I’m thinking, good for you! And then you delivered that amazing vocal,” he said.

“I really like you, Peter. I think America’s gonna love you. I think they are gonna love that performance. Good for you,” he added.

Howie Mandel, meanwhile, could not think of a better way to start the semifinals than with Rosalita.

“When you watch a true professional in any game, it’s how do they deal with adversity. And the adversity of how this began, and that wasn’t even your fault. The crowd was screaming. You couldn’t hear the music. You started again and you did better than somebody 10 times your age,” he said.

Only five acts will advance to the finale of “America’s Got Talent” which is set on mid-September.