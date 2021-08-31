Actress Meryll Soriano took pride in being surrounded by good men as she marked the birthday of her partner Joem Bascon.

On Instagram, Soriano wrote a short but still meaningful birthday greeting for his “OG Boo” Bascon.

She uploaded a photo of her with the actor and her two kids: Guido, his son with Bascon, and Elijah, his eldest with Bernard Palanca.

“Happy birthday, Mahal! Happy birthday, My OG Boo! Surrounded by good men. Surrounded by love. Me and this little hooman are lucky,” she said.

Soriano and Bascon were first rumored to be together in 2020 after they were spotted together on New Year’s Eve.

The following year, the couple surprised the public with their newborn son, a confirmation of their rekindled romance after a decade since parting ways.

Soriano and Bascon were reunited in their 2019 movie "Culion."

The couple’s romance — they were together for one year until 2010 — was beset with intrigues, as Bascon’s girlfriend of eight years prior to Soriano, vlogger Crisha Uy, said she felt “betrayed all over again” when news of the newborn came out.



