MANILA – Actress LJ Reyes has admitted that she and partner Paolo Contis have separated, and that the process has been "difficult" and "painful."

In the teaser of her recorded virtual interview with Boy Abunda, Reyes was unable to hold back her tears as the Kapamilya TV host asked her about the separation.

“It was so difficult. It was so painful. Kung hindi malakas 'yung pananampalataya ko sa Panginoon, hindi ko alam kung saan ako pupulutin,” Reyes said in the 21-second clip.

When prodded about who initiated the break up, Reyes explained: “Tito Boy kasi matagal ko nang nararamdaman na parang nakahiwalay na siya sa amin.”

Reyes was in a 6-year relationship with Contis, with whom she has a 2-year-old daughter.

The two were rumored to have separated after hawk-eyed fans noticed that Contis unfollowed Reyes on Instagram early last month.

They also observed that Contis has removed Reyes' photos from his page.

Meanwhile, Lolit Solis, who manages Contis’ career, also claimed through a social media post that the two have indeed separated and have outgrown their relationship.

Abunda’s full interview with Reyes will premiere via his YouTube channel at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.