Showbiz personalities and online creators have put their rapping skills to the test by taking on the latest TikTok trend featuring KZ Tandingan's "'Yan ang Pinoy."

For the challenge, Tandingan rapped the lines of "'Yan Ang Pinoy" without pause, or in one breath.

Her video has gained almost 40,000 hearts on TikTok, an increasingly popular platform among Filipinos who want to promote positivity through creative content.

It inspired Darren Espanto, Mimiyuuuh and, other creators to take the challenge and showcase the talent of the Filipino youth.

@darrenespanto Mga KaTropa! Samahan niyo ako gawin ang #TNTYanAngPinoyOneBreathChallenge ni Ate @kztandingan . Ibida niyo ang galing niyo, duet and tag me and @tntph ! ♬ original sound - Darren Espanto

"'Yan Ang Pinoy" is the latest campaign of mobile brand TNT, which aims to reignite Filipino pride amid the challenges.

Through the campaign, TNT and Tandingan sought to rekindle the spirit of Filipino youth as they pursue their dreams.