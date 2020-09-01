Pokwang calls out Meralco over high electricity bill

MANILA -- Comedienne Pokwang took to social media to air her frustration over her high electricity bill.

On Twitter, Pokwang called the attention of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) on Twitter after she received a bill amounting to P131,312.00 for their four-month consumption.

May iba pa bang hotline ang Meralco masinag?wala sumasagot at di sinasagot mga tawag...ng hula lang ata sila ng computation ...4 na buwan P131,312.00 ano kami pabrika? @meralco — marietta subong (@pokwang27) August 29, 2020





Meralco then tweeted Pokwang and asked her to check her to message them directly for assistance.

Last June, actor Richard Yap also called out Meralco after he was slapped with P55,652.01 bill.

A lot of people have been complaining about their @meralco bill. Instead of billing the average of 3months they have been multiplying our bill 3x. How did our bill end up this big when we’ve been paying our monthly bills? pic.twitter.com/FCU39yDDSo — Richard Yap (@ImRichardYap08) June 22, 2020

The Energy Regulatory Commission said last week it imposed a P19-million fine on Meralco for violating advisories released for bills covering the COVID-19 quarantine period.