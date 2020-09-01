Pokwang calls out Meralco over high electricity bill

MANILA -- Comedienne Pokwang took to social media to air her frustration over her high electricity bill.
On Twitter, Pokwang called the attention of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) on Twitter after she received a bill amounting to P131,312.00 for their four-month consumption.
Meralco then tweeted Pokwang and asked her to check her to message them directly for assistance.
Last June, actor Richard Yap also called out Meralco after he was slapped with P55,652.01 bill.
The Energy Regulatory Commission said last week it imposed a P19-million fine on Meralco for violating advisories released for bills covering the COVID-19 quarantine period.