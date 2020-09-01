Meet Pinoy ER doctor in latest season of 'Lucifer'

Dr. Glenn Fernandez plays a Filipino florist in the latest episode of 'Lucifer' on Netflix. The scene where he is shown is in episode 7. Photo grabbed from Dr. Glenn Fernandez's Facebook page.

A Filipino emergency room doctor was one of two Filipinos cast in the latest season of the Netflix series “Lucifer.”

Dr. Glenn Fernandez, who is also a singer and an actor in the United States, played the role of florist Danilo, the grandchild of a Filipina flower shop owner in the hit series.

“They come to my family’s flower shop which was Filipino-owned and -run and the problem, my grandmother in the scene can’t speak English. She only speaks Tagalog,” said Fernandez.

In the scene, lead actor Tom Ellis talked to the Pinay grandmother named Jovita in Tagalog.

“This is the latest season, episode 7,” said Fernandez.

“I got an audition through my agent and manager and I was excited to see that it involves a specifically Filipino character because that’s very rare in Hollywood. I auditioned for the role and the producers looked at it and decided for me to come on as the character,” he shared.



Fernandez said the filming for the episode took place before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everyone is super supportive. My friends and family are always excited to see me on TV,” he said.

The Los Angeles-based doctor was born and raised in Louisiana. He went to the Philippines only twice to visit relatives, he said.

“I’m an ER doctor so I’m a lot more in the hospital than acting and singing right now," he said.

But Fernandez is actually happy to be doing both. A few months back, he uploaded a music video about COVID-19 which he created that has gone viral.

"It’s about Hamilton and COVID-19. It’s a little music video so I managed to stay creative during the pandemic even though things have been slowing down entertainment wise,” he said.