McCoy de Leon signs up with Viva

Actor McCoy de Leon. Instagram: @mccoydeleon

MANILA — Actor Mccoy de Leon is the latest ABS-CBN artist to make a career move amid the crisis besetting the network.

De Leon, 25, was a Star Magic artist for almost a decade. He announced on Friday that he is now under contract with Viva Artists Agency.

“Na-realize ko na hindi lahat nabibigyan ng opportunity,” de Leon said during the media conference welcoming him as a Viva talent. “Wala naman masama kung i-grab ko ‘yung opportunity.”

Signing up with Viva, de Leon clarified, doesn’t necessarily mean leaving ABS-CBN. It is possible he will still be seen in more projects with the Kapamilya network.

“ABS-CBN will always be my home. That will remain with me for the rest of my life,” de Leon said.

Under Star Magic, de Leon appeared in several TV series, notably “The Good Son” wherein he was among the lead stars. He was also part of the dance group Hashtags on “It’s Showtime,” and formed half of the “McLisse” tandem with Elisse Joson.

The love team starred in the 2019 film “Sakaling Maging Tayo.” De Leon was most recently seen on the big screen via Star Cinema’s “Block Z.”

“Family,” was de Leon’s answer, when asked what he will miss most about being part of Star Magic. In fact, his handlers in the talent agency understood his decision to transfer to Viva.

“Sabi lang nila sa akin na, ‘Sige lang, mag-grow ka lang soar high,’” de Leon said.

With ABS-CBN no longer able to broadcast on free television, Star Magic is looking to expand its reach by having talents star in projects outside the network. Formerly, Star Magic artists were exclusive to ABS-CBN.

“I guess this is also the time for everyone to connect with one another since we’re doing the same thing – to entertain the people, make them happy, and at the same time to have work,” de Leon said.

Noting that he is currently filming an ABS-CBN series, de Leon said he is open to the possibility of also working in other networks.