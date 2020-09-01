Joshua Garcia still hopes to clear the air with Gerald Anderson

MANILA – If there is someone he would want to have a no holds barred conversation with, Joshua Garcia said it would have to be Gerald Anderson.

“Siguro si Kuya Gerald, pero hindi online. Hindi ko kailangang i-online. Siya. Kasi na-realize ko nung quarantine, nung nag-lockdown, ang hirap, ang liit ng industriya namin. Ang hirap nung may ka-awkward-an,” he said in an interview for Cinema News at Home Edition last Friday, as reported by entertainment site Pep.

According to Garcia, he already reached out to Anderson but the latter has yet to reply to him.

“Ang ginawa ko, tinext ko siya, sabi ko, ‘Bro, Joshua ito. Gusto ko lang maging honest, lahat.’ Tinext ko siya ng ganun, pero hindi pa siya nagre-reply,” he said.

Explaining why he wants to talk to him, Garcia said: “Para ma-clear lang 'yung air sa lahat ng nangyari.”

“Nahihirapan akong gumalaw, parang ganun 'yung feeling. 'Yun 'yung isa sa na-realize ko nung quarantine, nung lockdown. Ang hirap nung may ka-awkward-an ka. Nagka-issue kayo, ganyan,” he added.

Saying he has no more issues with Anderson, Garcia said he considers him his older brother especially because they have the same handler.

“I'm being honest lang ha, kasi ako wala naman akong kaso sa kanya. Ako, sobrang cool na ako sa kanya. Ako, okay na ako sa kanya,” he said.

Garcia used to be in a relationship with Julia Barretto until they broke up mid-2019.

Later that year, Barretto was rumored to be the third party in Anderson’s relationship with Bea Alonzo, a matter which Anderson has already denied.