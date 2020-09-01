Former 'Voice Kids' champ Elha Nympha now has a boyfriend

MANILA – It was not so long ago when Elha Nympha won the second kids’ edition of “The Voice of the Philippines.”

She grew up right in front of everyone’s eyes, having jumpstarted a showbiz career following her victory in the singing competition.

Still many of her followers were surprised when they learned that the young singer is now in a relationship.

“I used my man’s shirt,” she wrote in the caption of one of her Instagram photos before tagging Star Music artist Brian Gazmen.

While Nympha has yet to post a photo of him on her page, a quick look at Gazmen’s account would reveal that they are indeed a happy couple.

In one of Gazmen’s posts, he called Nympha the love of his life, saying she has no idea how happy he is to be her boyfriend.

“I am so happy that you came in to my life. You make me smile every single day, you make me become a better person. Although it’s quarantine and hanggang video call lang tayo, okay lang sa akin 'yun, seeing you is enough for me already to make me smile,” he said.

“You are amazing baby. You are special, that is why I’m proud to tell the whole world that you are my girlfriend, the love of my life because I have never seen a girl like you in my life. You are perfect in my eyes. I love you so much baby,” he added.

Gazmen then vowed to always be by Nympha’s side, supporting her and trying to make her smile.