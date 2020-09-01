Home  >  Entertainment

'Big boy na': Toni Gonzaga shares adorable video of son Seve riding mini-scooter

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 01 2020 12:45 PM

MANILA – Followers of Toni Gonzaga could not help but gush about how adorable her son Seve is in the most recent video she shared on social media.

On Instagram, Gonzaga noted that her three-year old is now a “big boy” while she follows him playing around the streets of their village.

The video shows Seve riding a mini-scooter on his own, but fully equipped with a face mask, helmet and shoulder and knee pads.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Among those who commented about how cute Seve is in the video are Mariel Rodriguez, Marjorie Barretto, Melai Cantiveros and over a thousand other netizens.

Seve, Gonzaga’s only child with husband Paul Soriano, will turn four on September 30.

