Bailey May marks third year with pop group Now United

MANILA -- Bailey May is celebrating his third anniversary as a member of global pop group Now United.

The former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate on Tuesday took to Instagram to express his gratitude for being part of the group, which was formed by Simon Fuller, who famously created the reality TV phenomenon "American Idol" and managed the career of the Spice Girls.

"The best 3 years of my life so far. I am so grateful for everything thats happened in the past 3 years," May wrote in the caption.

"Thank you to Simon Fuller for giving me this amazing opportunity and most of all so grateful to you guys for your kindness, love and unconditional support. I’m very proud to be representing my country in Now United. The best is yet to come," May added.

Now United is an "interactive pop group for the new generation" composed of "incredible young performers from all over the world."

May, who is half-British, first became known on the Internet after covering OPM songs.