MANILA -- OPM rock band Sandwich performed its latest single "Nyare?" on ABS-CBN's noontime program "It's Showtime" on Thursday.

The group led by Raymund Marasigan also performed their hits "Betamax" and "Sugod."

"Nyare?" is part of Sandwich's upcoming extended play (EP) slated for release in October.

Last February, the band kickstarted its 25th anniversary celebration by returning to its roots, performing its 1999 debut album "Grip Stand Throw" in its entirety at a special show.