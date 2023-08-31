LOOK: Pia Wurtzbach, Liza Soberano bond before Vogue gala

MANILA – Liza Soberano and Pia Wurtzbach appeared to have enjoyed their bonding time in their hotel rooms prior to gracing the red carpet of Vogue Philippines' gala event early this week.

Sharing their photographs, which they shared on their individual Instagram accounts, took social media by storm.

“We’re ready for bed,” Wurtzbach playfully quipped in the caption, as she and Soberano sat elegantly on the bed in their splendid gowns.

The post amassed thousands of "Likes" and comments, as a majority of netizens couldn't resist expressing their admiration for the stunning beauty of the two women.

Based on their posts, Wurtzbach wore a Mark Bumgarner creation during the gala, while Soberano wore a Rajo Laurel gown.

Wurtzbach and Soberano have openly expressed their mutual admiration for each other's beauty and genuine nature.

When Wurtzbach's life story took center stage in the ABS-CBN drama anthology "Maalaala Mo Kaya" in 2017, it was Soberano who played the beauty queen.

