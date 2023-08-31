LOOK: Maymay Entrata featured on Times Square billboard

MANILA -- Maymay Entrata has marked another career milestone as a recording artist.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday night, Entrata shared that she appeared on the iconic Times Tower billboard in New York City’s Time Square.

The Kapamilya artist was shown on the massive digital billboard as part of Spotify’s “Equal” campaign, which highlights women musicians from around the world.

Just last August 18, Entrata releases her track "Tsada Mahigugma."

"All glory to God! Maraming salamat sa lahat ng suporta mula sa MAYloves ko sa journey ko dito sa musika.. di ko akalaing magkaka-billboard ako sa NYC," Entrata captioned her post as she thanked Spotify for making this possible.

Entrata recently marked her seventh year in show business. She started her career after joining the ABS-CBN reality show “Pinoy Big Brother” in 2016.

Since the release of her hit song “Amakabogera,” the ABS-CBN star has challenged herself to improve in terms of singing.



Related video: