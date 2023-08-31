MANILA -- Actress Jessy Mendiola has plans to return to showbiz after giving birth to her first child Isabella Rose or Peanut, her husband, actor-host Luis Manzano, said.

"Mayroon naman. And you know even right after Peanut, there are lot of offers but they all understand naman na priority namin first and foremost is Peanut," Manzano told ABS-CBN News and other entertainment reporters on Wednesday after the media conference of PIE Channel in Quezon City.

"Siguro mas suwerte lang (ako) kasi 'yung hosting mas hawak mo 'yung oras mo ng konti. Pero she wants to get back to work. You know thankful kami dahil ang daming brands na nagtatanong na sa amin as a family. So sabi ko nga, si Peanut medyo may nag-aantay na na endorsements. So kumbaga 'yon yung part kahit paano ng back to work namin.

"Trivia: Nag-motorcade kami one time for work, kami ni Jessy, siguro mga last month 'yon. Yung mga tao ang isinisigaw 'Nasaan si Peanut, nasaan si Peanut?' Wala silang pakiaalam sa akin; si Peanut talaga. Siguro it's part siguro kahit paano na when Jessy gets back to work, kumbaga kahit si Peanut ay magkakaroon ng exposure na 'trabaho' if you will," Manzano said.

Asked if he is ready to become a stage father, Manzano replied: "Alam niyo I will cross the bridge when I get there. Pero feeling ko nga magiging strict na strict stage dad ako. Kunwari ang endorsement ay si Jessy at si Peanut eh pupunta pa rin ako talagang magbabantay ako 'teka lang, teka lang baka napapagod na anak ko."

Manzano said he would like his child to try everything.

"Kung gusto niya mag-artista agad, okay lang sa akin. Pero the moment she says na 'Papa, ayaw ko na, gusto ko na mag-rest' go. Hindi ko siya ipi-pressure to do anything but at least kung masubukan niya, kunwari lang mag-'Goin' Bulilit' o when she's older mag-try mag-hosting by all means. Para at least kapag natulog siya sa gabi kaya niyang sabihin na I tried it but it wasn't for me," said Manzano, who also shared his fears for his daughter.

"Ang fear ko lang is baka hindi niya agad-agad maintindihan 'yung set up ng pamilya na parang 'okay, bakit lahat nang ginagawa ko ay lumalabas sa news' wala siyang choice. Although kami rin naman naglalagay ng mga milestones sa buhay niya. Pero baka when she's older, dalawa lang 'yan -- it's either she appreciates or she chooses and talks to us not to do it na lang and kumbaga kung saan siya, happy doon ako," he said.

Hosting new PIE show

After hosting Kapamilya game shows like "Minute To Win It" and "Kapamilya, Deal or No Deal," Manzano is now part of PIE Channel as the host of the new weekend show "Tamang Himala."

Starting September 9, Saturday, at 6:30 p.m. Manzano will be hosting the mystery game show which poses a fun, mind-boggling challenge: "Manood, mag-imbestiga, at manalo."

Joining Manzano in "Tamang Hinala" is PIE Jock Karina Bautista. Together, they two will report from the scene of the crime and allow viewers to examine evidence and determine who among the studio players are guilty or not guilty.

Online KaTroPIEs can make like a true detective, investigate, and get a chance to win up to P30,000 by exercising their best judgment through their devices.

