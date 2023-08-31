Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino actor Jake Macapagal stars in the new Hollywood series "No Escape" as Justin Reyes.

Based on the novel “The Blue” which was partly set in the Philippines, “No Escape” is a fast-paced mystery-thriller about travelers on a yacht whose blissful lives turn into a nightmare when one of them disappears.

Macapagal describes the new acting opportunity as a dream, adding that he was the happiest person on the set.

"If you've been deprived for years, you visualize yourself to be on an international set with an international cast," he said. "With diverse people in the community working together to create a TV series or film, it was surreal."

“No Escape'' was filmed in Thailand and premiered on Paramount+ in the United Kingdom, with an upcoming global release.

The veteran actor hopes that roles at international productions like this will open up for more theater talents like him.

Macapagal mentions Dolly de Leon's successful Hollywood recognition for “Triangle of Sadness,” the award-winning Ruben Ostlund film, as an example that it can be done.

Coincidentally, Macapagal was also one of the people instrumental in helping De Leon land her big break.

"I was part of the casting process," he said. "I acted as a casting director, I put a roster of theater actors in my list, and one of them is Dolly de Leon. (The film’s casting director) Pauline Hansson created a team of casting directors here in the Philippines."

Before “Crazy Rich Asians” helped propel Asian talents to finally be given opportunities in Hollywood, Macapagal starred in British filmmaker Sean Ellis' “Metro Manila,” which won the 2013 Sundance Audience Award.

Jake Macapagal starred in the 2013 British crime drama "Metro Manila" by Sean Ellis. (Courtesy: "Metro Manila")

Reflecting on the previous years, Macapagal said his mistake was how he tried to run after "the next big thing."

"I got tired from it and I guess that's not really how it works," he said in Filipino. "But I invested time in building relationships with the people I met in Los Angeles. I found a small community who has been very supportive."

Macapagal fell in love with theater in grade school and kept acting as a young man.

His perseverance paid off and he steadily made a name for himself on stage.

In 1994, his big break came through “Miss Saigon” in Germany, and later, in the UK. But when he came back to the Philippines eight years after, a new reality set in for him.

"It was back to zero," Macapagal recounted. "Nobody cared what I’ve done in Europe. ‘Who cares if you did Miss Saigon? Whatever.’ It was really all for training. But nobody cared. It took a long time for me to really climb back again that's why I taught first at Star Magic."

The actor admits that at 56 years old, he has become more strategic in the projects that he pursues.

With Hollywood more open to casting international talents now, Macapagal said he is more excited than ever about the opportunities that may be coming his way.

"We’re all catching the wave," he said. "I hope it paves the way for more Filipinos."

He added: "I know that Filipinos are very talented and hardworking so whatever we're doing, you're doing, I'm doing my part, it will lead to an opening or a window for other people."

* * *

Note: This interview was completed before the Hollywood writers/actors' strike.