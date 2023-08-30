The cast of 'Comedy Island Philippines' during their press conference held in San Juan on August 30, 2023. Photo from Prime Video.

MANILA — The cast of "Comedy Island Philippines" hopes that the Prime video series will make viewers learn how to still save humanity as the show is set to air on Thursday.

"Ngayon, makikita niyo na akong tumatawa, hindi na laging nagpapaiyak or umiiyak or galit ... maganda rin po talaga 'yung story ng 'Comedy Island.' Kahit funny siya, mayroon din po kayong matututunan dito sa 'Comedy Island' about saving humanity," Andrea Brillantes told reporters in a press conference.

“Comedy Island Philippines” stars Carlo Aquino, Rufa Mae Quinto, Brillantes, Jerald Napoles, Cai Cortez, Awra Briguela, Justine Luzares, and Drew Arellano.

The show is a hybrid reality series that ingeniously blends comedy and adventure, scripted and unscripted formats, and planned and improvised scenes.

As they strive to survive in the mysterious Tawa-Tawa Island by playing in the island’s exhilarating so-called centennial games, viewers will be treated to the cast’s funny antics, hilarious bloopers, and unpredictable experiences.

“Thank you for giving me this opportunity and finding a different version of myself that I can share. Hopefully the audiences can see this in the show,” Drew Arellano said.

Brillantes was also glad to explore a new genre: "I'm watching 'yung mga survival island na mga shows, sabi ko, hala baka ito na 'yung chance ko para ipakita na may skills din ako, tas nalaman ko na improv siya, feeling ko kasi may potential akong maging comedian, sabi ko baka pwede ko na rito ilabas."

"Kaso lahat kasi sila magaling magpatawa, siyempre kailangang i-balance, 'yung ambag ko, cuteness ko na lang, kailangan ng ganoon sa show eh," she added in jest.

"Comedy Island Philippines" is a six-part series and will be available on Prime Video from August 31 to September 7.

