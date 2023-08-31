ABS-CBN emerges as top TikTok entertainment account in Southeast Asia

ABS-CBN has hit a new achievement by becoming the most-watched entertainment account on TikTok in Southeast Asia for the first half of 2023.

According to data from TikToktainment, ABS-CBN’s official TikTok account @abscbn generated a total of 2,850,148,520 video views in the first half of the year or an average of 898,817 video views per video.

Some of the top-viewed videos on @abscbn's TikTok account are from the hit show "Dirty Linen," a compelling revenge drama with a powerhouse ensemble of cast. Since its debut earlier this year, the show has gained immense popularity, accumulating over 2.3 billion views on TikTok.

Moreover, highlights from other ABS-CBN programs such as "It's Showtime" and "FPJ's Batang Quiapo," among others, have played a substantial role in boosting the overall video views on @abscbn's TikTok account. The account boasts 5.3 million followers and an impressive 274.7 million likes.

Meanwhile, the ABS-CBN PR account, @abscbnpr, excelled as the top performer on TikTok, gathering 81.9 million views between April and June. It held the number one position in both May and the first half of August in the entertainment information category.

ABS-CBN’s commitment to continue serving audiences with entertaining and inspiring stories boosts the company’s transition into being an agile digital company with the biggest online presence among all media companies, and a growing list of digital properties that appeal to a wide array of audiences.