Zia, Sixto join dad Dingdong Dantes in singing Beatles song

MANILA – Marian Rivera gushed about her children Zia and Sixto as they joined their dad Dingdong Dantes in singing a classic Beatles song.

As seen in Rivera’s Facebook and TikTok pages on Monday, Zia and Sixto cheerfully performed “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da” while Dantes plays the guitar in the background.

In between singing, Zia and Sixto can also be seen hugging each other, proving how close they are as siblings.

“Sarap nyo panoorin haaaay. Love you Dada, Ate Z and Six,” Rivera captioned the video post.

“Hintayin nyo sa susunod kasama na ako,” she added.

The video now has more than half a million views with more than 48,000 “likes” and hundreds of comments.

This is not the first time Dantes and Rivera’s kids charmed netizens with their adorable talents, especially Zia, who has been a constant jamming partner of her dad.

Previously, they also jammed to “Dance Monkey” and “Can’t Help Falling In Love” among others.

Zia turned six years old last November while Sixto turned three last April.

