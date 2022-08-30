WATCH: The epic way 'Darna' revealed herself in public

Darna reveals herself to the public in the August 30 episode of ‘Mars Ravelo’s Darna.’ ABS-CBN

After long hesitating to take on the mantle of being Darna, the superhero finally revealed herself for the public to see, in a pivotal scene in “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” that aired Tuesday.

In the August 30 episode of the ABS-CBN program, Narda (Jane de Leon), her brother Ding (Zaijian Jaranilla), their grandmother Berta (Rio Locsin), and dozens more at a mall were taken hostage by a suicide bomber whose family lose their home when the establishment was built.

While the man was initially convinced by Regina (Janella Salvador) to let free his hostages, he changed his mind when a group of aggressive cops arrived at the scene, setting back the negotiations.

At that point, Narda had already managed to sneak past the man to find a hidden corner where she could transform as Darna. Just as the hostage-taker was about to set off the explosives strapped around his body, Darna emerged, took of the belt, broke the ceiling as she flew upwards, and tossed the bomb where it would not harm anyone.

With the hostage-taking aired live on television and with a number of victims streaming the incident live on social media, Darna effectively revealed herself to the public, after long shunning the mission that comes with being the Martean warrior.

Watch the climactic scene below:

Helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Chito S. Roño with Avel Sunpongco and Benedict Mique, “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” airs weeknights on TV5, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, CineMo, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.